Fiery downtown Los Angeles crash leaves 1 dead on 110 Freeway

A fiery crash left one person dead in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near West 3rd Street at about 1:48 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the collision weren't immediately clear, but three vehicles were involved, LAFD said, with one of them catching fire in the middle of the lanes.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is yet to be released publicly.

Another individual was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to LAFD.

No additional details were immediately made available.