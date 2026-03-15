Watch CBS News
Local News

Fiery downtown Los Angeles crash leaves 1 dead on 110 Freeway

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A fiery crash left one person dead in downtown Los Angeles early Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway near West 3rd Street at about 1:48 a.m. 

The circumstances surrounding the collision weren't immediately clear, but three vehicles were involved, LAFD said, with one of them catching fire in the middle of the lanes.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is yet to be released publicly.

Another individual was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to LAFD. 

No additional details were immediately made available.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue