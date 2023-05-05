101st Los Angeles County Fair kicks off Friday

The 101st Los Angeles County Fair kicks off on Friday, May 5th and will go until Monday, May 29th in Pomona.

This will be the second year that the fair has begun in May, instead of September due to the heat.

The theme for this year's fair is "Spring Into Fair: Where Fun Blooms." It will take root in every corner of the fair, sprouting learning in agriculture, planting thrills in the carnival, filling bags from shopping harvest and cultivating palates for the best fair food!

Thummer put petal to the metal to grow Fair fun around town. The excitement is springing up everywhere! 🎡🌼🐷#LACountyFair #SpringIntoFair pic.twitter.com/YvD2sZ4xXK — LA County Fair (@lacountyfair) May 5, 2023

The annual event will mix all its traditional attractions, including delicious food, the largest petting zoo in the nation, and a carnival with 60 rides to enjoy along with some new attractions.

The fair's concert series begins Friday night with the funk-soul band War. Grammy award winner Chaka Khan will be performing later this month on May 20th. Country band Lady A, Jelly Roll and Billy Currington are also scheduled to perform.