Watch CBS News
Local News

Calabasas crash forces closure of southbound lanes of 101 Freeway

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

An early morning crash forced crews to briefly close all southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Calabasas on Monday, Caltrans confirmed.

According to a Sigalert, the collision was reported at 6:02 a.m. in the area of the Lost Hills Road exit.

As of 6:20 a.m., the closure spanned the southbound lanes between Lost Hills and Las Virgenes roads. By 6:40 a.m., one lane was reopened.

Due to the resulting backup, CBS LA issued a Next Traffic Alert by 6:17 a.m. Aerial images showed a disabled big-rig truck pulled over onto the right shoulder of the highway as officers investigated the scene.

The California Highway Patrol estimated at 6:50 a.m. that it would take about 3 hours for a full reopening to occur. Caltrans advised travelers to use the eastbound 118 Freeway, Agoura Hills Road, Mulholland Highway or Pacific Coast Highway.

It's not yet clear if anyone was injured in the crash or what the circumstances were.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue