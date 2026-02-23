Calabasas crash forces closure of southbound lanes of 101 Freeway

An early morning crash forced crews to briefly close all southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Calabasas on Monday, Caltrans confirmed.

According to a Sigalert, the collision was reported at 6:02 a.m. in the area of the Lost Hills Road exit.

As of 6:20 a.m., the closure spanned the southbound lanes between Lost Hills and Las Virgenes roads. By 6:40 a.m., one lane was reopened.

Due to the resulting backup, CBS LA issued a Next Traffic Alert by 6:17 a.m. Aerial images showed a disabled big-rig truck pulled over onto the right shoulder of the highway as officers investigated the scene.

The California Highway Patrol estimated at 6:50 a.m. that it would take about 3 hours for a full reopening to occur. Caltrans advised travelers to use the eastbound 118 Freeway, Agoura Hills Road, Mulholland Highway or Pacific Coast Highway.

It's not yet clear if anyone was injured in the crash or what the circumstances were.