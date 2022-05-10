$100,000 reward offered to find drive-by shooter who killed son of LAPD officer in Carson

Help is needed to find the person who killed the son of an LAPD officer in a Carson drive-by shooting.

Rodquece Beezer, 28, was sitting in a car down the street from his home in the 1600 block of East Abbottson street on Jan. 10 when he was shot several times in a drive-by shooting. He was the son of LAPD West LA Officer Donovan Beezer.

According to a Los Angeles County sheriff's statement released immediately after the shooting, someone had pulled up alongside Beezer's vehicle and opened fire before speeding away. Police had no suspect description, and the vehicle was described only as a light-colored van.

The shooting that killed Beezer happened the same night LAPD Officer Fernando Arroyos was shot to death in South LA. Arroyos had been off-duty and looking for a place to live with his girlfriend.

City of Carson is offering a $100,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & conviction of the person responsible for the death of 28-year old Rodquece Beezer. Anyone with info call Sheriff's Homicide Bureau. To provide information anonymously contact Crime Stoppers line pic.twitter.com/CdRZ2Ki1nC — LASD Carson Station (@CarsonLASD) April 25, 2022

A $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Beezer's killer was increased last month to $100,000 by the Carson City Council.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the LA County sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.