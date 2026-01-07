10 Freeway reopens in South LA after shooting leaves one wounded

One person was wounded in a shooting on the 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were dispatched to Hoover Street just north of Adams Boulevard upon learning of the shooting, where they found the victim, CHP officers told CBS LA.

The eastbound 10 Freeway as CHP officers investigated a shooting on Jan. 7, 2025. CBS LA

They learned that one person, inside a grey Lexus SUV, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while traveling eastbound on the freeway near Arlington Avenue. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said.

A suspect in the shooting has not yet been located and CHP's search is ongoing, they said.

Officers issued a SigAlert for all eastbound lanes of the freeway between Crenshaw Boulevard and Arlington Avenue as their investigation continued. All lanes were reopened just after 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact CHP's Los Angeles office at (213) 815-2000 or (323) 259-3200.