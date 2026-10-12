10 arrested for illegal nitrous oxide sales in Bellflower

Los Angeles County deputies arrested 10 people for illegally selling and possessing nitrous oxide at a Bellflower gas station.

The arrests happened on Oct. 10 near the area of McNab Avenue and Rosecrans Avenue. The LA County Sheriff's Department said its Street Takeover Task Force was in the area to crack down on a potential street takeover, but when deputies arrived, they didn't find it.

Instead, they found a large group of people outside the gas station in the 10300 block of Rosecrans Avenue openly huffing nitrous oxide and drinking alcohol in the parking lot, according to LASD.

Deputies said they saw the gas station clerk selling the nitrous oxide to the group.

When they broke up the gathering, deputies found dozens of balloons and nitrous oxide tanks scattered in the parking lot.

Nitrous oxide, commonly referred to as laughing gas, NOS or whippets, has legal uses in medical and dental work, but is often used recreationally due to its euphoric and hallucinogenic effects.

LA County deputies said nitrous oxide has become synonymous with illegal street takeovers, with spectators and participants huffing the gas during sideshows.

"Just last week in the City of Lynwood, STTF deputies observed an individual driving a vehicle while ingesting nitrous oxide," deputies wrote in their news release. "Before deputies could position themselves to conduct an enforcement stop, the driver crashed into two parked vehicles, injuring a female passenger. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence causing injury."

Last year, Orange County passed an ordinance banning the sale of nitrous oxide in its unincorporated areas.