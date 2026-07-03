1 year later, Pacoima family rebuilds after illegal fireworks destroyed their home

It was an explosion that lit up the sky, but the July 3, 2025, Pacoima fireworks display was far from planned. The accidental ignition of stockpiled fireworks turned out to be destructive and deadly.

In all three homes and two ADUs were destroyed, two more homes were damaged and a husband and father to young children died.

"I heard a boom. I ran out here, and this part of the grass was on fire," neighbor Darlene Pete said.

She lives on Corcoran, across the street from where numerous illegal fireworks exploded last year. The fireworks caught the roof of her garage and her trees on fire.

"When the explosion started, all the fires came this way," Pete said.

The fireworks were on Martha Reyna's neighbor's property, piled up against their shared fence.

She says her neighbor was known for an elaborate display on the Fourth of July, but last year, he didn't get the chance to set them off. As they exploded the night before. Reyna lost her home.

Pacoima burned home from the July 3, 2025 fireworks explosion. CBS LA

"It was something that was irresponsible, as they had a lot of fireworks," Reyna said.

"They have that stuff there, maybe for a long time, and you never know what kind of neighbors you have."

The homeowner who stored the fireworks died, and his wife was also injured. Neighbors say every July Fourth, they celebrated big.

"I pray for them all the time. It's sad when someone loses their life," Pete said.

A year later, the home where the fireworks were held is under construction, as is the home next door and the one belonging to the Reyna family.

The police and fire departments responded to control the fires. "I still lost my home, my home, my memories, and still waiting to complete this," Reyna said of the rebuild.

So, on a night when illegal fireworks will likely once again color the sky, the Pacoima community sends out a cautionary warning.

"Be safe because those mistakes cost," Reyna said.