1 shot, suspect barricaded inside of home in South Los Angeles

Police were engaged in a standoff with a suspect who shot at least one person and barricaded inside of a home in South Los Angeles on Friday.

The incident began just before noon, when officers were dispatched to a residence in the area of 36th Street and Maple Avenue after learning of a reported assault with a deadly weapon, according to officials with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found one person, a juvenile male, suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground near the home.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition. They did not provide any further information on the status of his injuries.

Police were unsure if there were one or two suspects barricaded inside of the home. They are working to determine if the shooting is gang-related.

After several hours, police withdrew the perimeter as they were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators say that the incident began when the victim was witnessed painting graffiti on a wall in the neighborhood moments before he was shot by someone driving by in a car, described as an older-model red Honda.

With SkyCal overhead, a large police presence could be seen with several officers wearing body armor as they approached the home.