1 seriously injured after struck by train on Metro A Line in downtown LA

A 50-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a train on the Metro A Line in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision happened at around 5:44 p.m. at the 7th Street station. Firefighters extricated the man from the tracks. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital in at least serious condition, according to LAFD.

LA Metro warned riders that the crash could cause moderate to significant delays.

Passengers board at the 7th Street/Metro Center in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Myung J. Chun | Getty Images

"Please use the J LINE as an alternative to continue your trip in DTLA," Metro wrote in a post to X. "Please listen for announcements. Thank you for your patience, and we'll keep you updated."

Metro added that trains will continue to run on the Long Beach/Santa Monica side of the station.

"Trains will be arriving on the Long Beach/Santa Monica side of the platform between 7th St/Metro Center to Historic Broadway stations," Metro wrote in a post to X.

The Metro's A Line runs from Pomona to Long Beach with stops in downtown and South LA. The 7th Street Metro Center connects the A Line to the agency's three other train routes: the B, D and E lines.