1 person shot in head in North Hollywood

By Matthew Rodriguez

A person was shot in the head near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened a little after 7:35 p.m. Responding officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. Authorities transported the man to a local hospital and said he was conscious and breathing. 

The suspects have only been described as a man and woman. They both the area and no arrests have been made as of yet. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 9:58 PM

