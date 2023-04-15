1 person shot in head in North Hollywood
A person was shot in the head near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened a little after 7:35 p.m. Responding officers discovered the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. Authorities transported the man to a local hospital and said he was conscious and breathing.
The suspects have only been described as a man and woman. They both the area and no arrests have been made as of yet.
