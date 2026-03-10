1 person severely injured in West LA hit-and-run crash

Police are asking for help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run crash in West Los Angeles that left a man severely injured.

The collision happened on Jan. 19, at around 12:34 a.m., when a black Toyota Prius that was driving south on Bringham Avenue ran over a man who was sitting in the road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect did not stop and dragged the man several yards before continuing toward San Vicente Boulevard.

Investigators released a video in which a witness told the victim to get out of the road because a car was coming, as another vehicle honked. The witness shouted at the driver to stop seconds before the Toyota Prius ran the victim over.

LAPD said its investigation is ongoing and urged drivers to remain at the scene after a collision.

Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to contact West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234 or 1(877) 527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website: lacrimestoppers.org.

The city of LA is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for any information leading to the offender's identification, arrest and conviction or resolution through civil compromise.