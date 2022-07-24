1 person killed when fire rips through home in Glassell Park

Watch CBS News
By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A fire ripped through a home in Glassell Park this weekend, killing one person. 

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, but not until it destroyed one home and damaged another. 

The victim was located in the back of one of those homes. One LAPD officer was also taken to the hospital but he was expected to be OK. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

First published on July 24, 2022 / 7:06 AM

