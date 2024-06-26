Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people killed, several others wounded after shooting in Lancaster

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Two people died and several others were wounded after a shooting in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue J-12. Deputies could not confirm the number of people wounded. Investigators said the two victims who died, both men, were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. 

On Tuesday, two people were killed during three separate shootings

Deputies could not confirm if the shootings were connected. Investigators urged anyone with information on the shootings to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or the website

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.