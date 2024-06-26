2 people killed, several others wounded after shooting in Lancaster

Two people died and several others were wounded after a shooting in Lancaster Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Avenue J-12. Deputies could not confirm the number of people wounded. Investigators said the two victims who died, both men, were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, two people were killed during three separate shootings.

Deputies could not confirm if the shootings were connected. Investigators urged anyone with information on the shootings to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or the website.