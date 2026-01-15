1 person killed in semi-truck collision in Los Angeles parking lot

A man died after a semi-truck collided with him in a San Fernando Valley parking lot Thursday afternoon.

The deadly collision happened in the 6700 block of N. Van Nuys Blvd, shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said the 55-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers did not document a crime immediately after the collision. The section of the parking lot where the crash occurred was cordoned off by police.