1 person killed, 1 person injured in 2-car crash in Westminster

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities say one person was killed and a second person was injured in a crash in Westminster overnight. 

The crash unfolded just before 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street. It was there that officers responded and located one person deceased at the scene. A second person was injured and taken to the hospital. That individual's current condtion was not immediately available. 

Authorities believe the presence of alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call Sgt. Anil Adam of the Westminster Police Department Traffic Division at (714) 548-3770 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS. 

First published on December 4, 2022 / 8:53 AM

