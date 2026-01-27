2 people injured after apparent explosion at Bell Gardens home
Two people were hurt after an apparent explosion at a Bell Gardens home on Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched crews to the 6500 block of Purdy Avenue at roughly 6:07 p.m. for the apparent explosion.
The second floor of the home appeared to have significant damage, with a large section of the front missing, according to video from the scene.
Paramedics took two people to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.