2 people injured after apparent explosion at Bell Gardens home

Two people were hurt after an apparent explosion at a Bell Gardens home on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched crews to the 6500 block of Purdy Avenue at roughly 6:07 p.m. for the apparent explosion.

The second floor of the home appeared to have significant damage, with a large section of the front missing, according to video from the scene.

Paramedics took two people to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

