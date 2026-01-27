Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people injured after apparent explosion at Bell Gardens home

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Two people were hurt after an apparent explosion at a Bell Gardens home on Tuesday.

bell-gardens-explosion.jpg
Firefighters responded to a Bell Gardens home after an apparent explosion. The home sustained damage to the second floor.  CBS LA

The Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatched crews to the 6500 block of Purdy Avenue at roughly 6:07 p.m. for the apparent explosion. 

The second floor of the home appeared to have significant damage, with a large section of the front missing, according to video from the scene.

Paramedics took two people to a nearby hospital in stable condition. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue