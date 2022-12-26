Watch CBS News
1 person in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Hollywood Hills building

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A crash involving a vehicle into a building in the Hollywood Hills Sunday left a 30-year-old man in critical condition.

The crash at 2260 N. Cahuenga Blvd. was reported at 8:09 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Firefighters used hydraulic tools to free the man, who was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, Humphrey said. It was unclear if the patient was the driver of a passenger in the vehicle, and there were no immediate reports of any other injuries.

The collision knocked down several light standards and firefighters would remain at the scene until repair crews or police arrive at the scene, Humphrey said.

The crash remained under investigation.

First published on December 25, 2022 / 8:49 PM

