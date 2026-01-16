1 person in critical condition after assault in Beverly Hills

Paramedics rushed a man to the hospital in critical condition after an assault in Beverly Hills on Friday afternoon.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said the assault with a deadly weapon happened just after 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Wilshire and San Vicente Boulevards.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect used his vehicle to harm the victim, according to the Beverly Hills PD. Investigators did not immediately determine if the victim and suspect knew each other before the alleged assault.

Officers took a suspect into custody.