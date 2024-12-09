1 person in critical condition, 7 injured during multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

One person is in critical condition after three cars, involving eight people, crashed in Anaheim

One person is in critical condition after three cars, involving eight people, crashed in Anaheim

One person is in critical condition after three cars, involving eight people, crashed in Anaheim

A woman is in critical condition and seven others were injured during a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim Sunday night.

The Anaheim Police Department received a call at 10:40 p.m. of a multiple vehicle traffic accident near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and La Palma Parkway.

A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim on Dec. 8. Seven other people were injured during the crash including two juveniles. OC Hawk

Police on the scene said two BMWs and a white SUV were in involved in the crash. They said seven individuals were transported to the hospital in stable condition, including two juveniles.

Investigators believe speeding was involved and are looking into the possibility that the drivers of the two BMWs were racing when they collided with the SUV. Several individuals had to be extricated from the vehicles by first responders.

Anaheim police said Harbor Boulevard between La Palma and Romneya Drive will be closed for several hours as they continue their investigation.