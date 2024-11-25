Watch CBS News
1 person hospitalized after South Los Angeles pursuit ends with crash

One person was injured when a pursuit came to a crashing end in South Los Angeles on Monday. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were chasing an alleged domestic violence suspect through the area just after 3 p.m. when they crashed into an uninvolved car at the intersection of Florence Avenue and San Pedro Street, police said. 

At least one person was rushed to a nearby hospital as a result of the crash, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were unable to confirm if it was the suspect or the innocent driver. 

Police say that the suspect was arrested following the chase. 

No further information was provided. 

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where two cars could be seen in the middle of the intersection. They both had considerable damage. The entire intersection was taped off as police investigated.

