1 person hospitalized after shooting in West Hollywood

A person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition after a shooting in West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Drive and Hancock Avenue, about a block away from Sunset Boulevard.

Deputies said they found the victim inside a black Ferrari. Investigators are trying to find any information about a suspect.

Aerial footage showed that the Ferrari collided with the back of a parked car.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.