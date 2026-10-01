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1 person hospitalized after shooting in West Hollywood

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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A person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition after a shooting in West Hollywood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Drive and Hancock Avenue, about a block away from Sunset Boulevard.

Deputies said they found the victim inside a black Ferrari. Investigators are trying to find any information about a suspect. 

Aerial footage showed that the Ferrari collided with the back of a parked car. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

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