1-month-old baby dies after being bitten by dog in Torrance, police say

A 1-month-old baby died after being bitten by a dog in Torrance, police said Wednesday.

Officers received a call at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday about an animal bite and firefighters responded to the 2700 block of Martha Avenue, where they discovered the wounded infant and rushed them to a hospital, according to police. From there, officers arrived to the hospital, got in touch with the parents and learned the child had died, police said.

Detectives then went to the hospital to carry out a follow-up investigation. Animal control officials from the city of Torrance also responded and took possession of the dog.

The child's cause of death remains under investigation, police said.

No other details have been released by police so the circumstances surrounding the incident, including who the dog belongs to, remain unclear.

Detectives are asking witnesses or anyone else who may have information to reach the Torrance Police Department at 310-328-3456. The case number is 240038216.