1 man killed in shooting near Inglewood's Kia Forum

One man was killed in a drive-by shooting near Inglewood's Kia Forum, according to Mayor James Butts.

The deadly shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Kelso Street. Butts said a man drove up to the victim's car, went up to the driver's side door and shot twice before fleeing.

The victim drove a short distance before crashing the car. He died at the scene, according to Butts. There was a woman in the victim's car. She was unharmed.

The motive behind the deadly shooting remains unclear.

Officers closed the intersection for the investigation.