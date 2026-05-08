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1 man killed in shooting near Inglewood's Kia Forum

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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One man was killed in a drive-by shooting near Inglewood's Kia Forum, according to Mayor James Butts.

The deadly shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Kelso Street. Butts said a man drove up to the victim's car, went up to the driver's side door and shot twice before fleeing. 

The victim drove a short distance before crashing the car. He died at the scene, according to Butts. There was a woman in the victim's car. She was unharmed. 

The motive behind the deadly shooting remains unclear.

Officers closed the intersection for the investigation. 

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