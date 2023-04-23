1 killed in shooting in unincorporated South Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting death in unincorporated South Los Angeles.

The incident unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. in the 7600 block of Graham Avenue in the Florence community.

There, detectives responded and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.