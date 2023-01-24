1 killed in hit-and-run crash near MacArthur Park
Police are searching for the driver that is accused of running over a young man near MacArthur Park.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the fatal crash happened at the intersection of Sixth and Bonnie Brae Streets at about 8:25 p.m.
The victim, who was described as a man between the ages of 20-25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police added that the victim was not homeless.
Police have not released any other information and are offering a $50,000 reward for any info that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.