1 killed in hit-and-run crash near MacArthur Park

Police are searching for the driver that is accused of running over a young man near MacArthur Park.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the fatal crash happened at the intersection of Sixth and Bonnie Brae Streets at about 8:25 p.m.

The victim, who was described as a man between the ages of 20-25, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police added that the victim was not homeless.

Police have not released any other information and are offering a $50,000 reward for any info that leads to the arrest and conviction of the driver.