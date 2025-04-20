1 killed, 3 injured in crash on 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles

Authorities report that one person was killed and three others were injured in a crash on the 10 Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.

The collision, involving a white pickup truck and a dark-colored sedan, occurred at 5:25 a.m. Sunday in the westbound lanes east of Central Avenue.

Three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment, one of whom was critically injured. The details about the injuries of the other victims have not been released.

A Sigalert was issued at 7:06 a.m., shutting down four westbound lanes east of Central Avenue for at least two hours.

The cause of the crash remains unknown as the investigation continues.