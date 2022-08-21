1 killed, 1 wounded after street fights ends with gunfire near a Hollywood cannabis event

One person was killed and another was wounded after a street fight at a Hollywood cannabis event escalated into a deadly shooting.

According to police, the fight involved 15 people and the shooting spanned two different crime scenes. One person was shot on Sunset Avenue near Wilcox Avenue and survived. However, officers went to a second related location a few blocks away on Delongpre Avenue and Seward Street. They discovered a second victim who died at the scene.

Police arrested two suspects but are still searching for more.