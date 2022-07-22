Watch CBS News
Police pursuit ends on 110 Freeway in downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CHP pursuit ends on 110 Freeway
CHP pursuit ends on 110 Freeway 00:23

One person is in custody early Friday after leading a police pursuit onto the 110 Freeway in downtown LA.

The California Highway Patrol says its officers were trying to stop the driver for reckless driving when the chase started after 3 a.m. It's unclear where the attempted traffic stop took place.

The chase ended on the northbound 110 Freeway, at 8th Street, in downtown Los Angeles. The white, four-door Jeep was left blocking at least one lane.

One person was taken into custody. It was not known if there were any passengers in the car.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 5:17 AM

