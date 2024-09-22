1 hospitalized in shooting that stemmed from domestic incident in Val Verde

1 hospitalized in shooting that stemmed from domestic incident in Val Verde

1 hospitalized in shooting that stemmed from domestic incident in Val Verde

One person was hospitalized in a shooting that allegedly stemmed from a domestic incident in Val Verde on Sunday evening.

Deputies were called to the 28900 block of Paradise Road at around 6:30 p.m. after they received a call reporting family violence and shots fired, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

"When the deputies arrived on scene, they discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds," said a statement from the department.

Two of the victims, both unidentified men, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim, a female adult, was taken to a nearby hospital.

"This incident appears to be domestic, and the suspect and victims were related," deputies said. They believe that the incident could be a murder-suicide.

Investigators say that there are no outstanding suspects and there is not believed to be any threat to the public. They recovered a firearm from the scene that they believe was used in the shooting.

No further information was provided.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.