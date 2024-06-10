Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized, building evacuated for hazardous materials investigation in Chatsworth

By Dean Fioresi

One person was hospitalized and a building was evacuated during a hazardous material investigation in Chatsworth on Monday. 

Firefighters arrived at a commercial building in the 20700 block of W. Marilla Street at around 1 p.m. after learning of a "vapor cloud" behind the structure, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

More than 30 people were evacuated from the building as a team of investigators arrived to determine the nature of the substance. 

Eight people were evaluated by paramedics at the, one of which, a man in his 50s, required hospitalized with "minor medical complaints," firefighters said. 

No further information was provided. 

First published on June 10, 2024 / 7:05 PM PDT

