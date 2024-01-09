Watch CBS News
1 hospitalized after shooting in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person was hospitalized after a shooting occurred in north Long Beach on Tuesday. 

Police say that the shooting took place just before 2:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department. 

Upon arrival, they found evidence to show that a shooting had happened but there was no victim at the scene. 

They learned that they had self-transported themself to Long Beach Memorial Hospital. Their condition remains unclear. 

With SkyCal overhead at the hospital, investigators could be seen near a red sedan that had what appeared to be a gunshot hole in the front windshield. 

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or possible suspect in the incident. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 9, 2024 / 5:00 PM PST

