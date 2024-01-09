1 hospitalized after shooting in Long Beach

One person was hospitalized after a shooting occurred in north Long Beach on Tuesday.

Police say that the shooting took place just before 2:15 p.m. in the 6300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to a statement from Long Beach Police Department.

Upon arrival, they found evidence to show that a shooting had happened but there was no victim at the scene.

They learned that they had self-transported themself to Long Beach Memorial Hospital. Their condition remains unclear.

With SkyCal overhead at the hospital, investigators could be seen near a red sedan that had what appeared to be a gunshot hole in the front windshield.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or possible suspect in the incident.