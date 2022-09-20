1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon.
According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside.
It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown.
The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
