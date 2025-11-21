1 driver killed after large tree falls onto car in Winnetka

A large tree damaged two vehicles and killed a driver in the San Fernando Valley on Friday afternoon.

The tree fell onto the older-model SUV in the left-most lane on 7350 N. Mason Avenue in Winnetka. The Los Angeles Fire Department could not immediately provide information about the driver.

Other than the SUV driver, no other injuries were reported. In addition to LAFD, the LA Bureau of Street Services, Department of Transportation, the Los Angeles Police Department and LA County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.