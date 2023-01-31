1 dead, 1 detained in multi-vehicle Koreatown crash

One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision in the Westlake/Koreatown area early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 1:46 a.m. at the intersection of Hoover Street and Olympic Blvd.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in one of the vehicles and a driver of one of the vehicles were hospitalized in unknown condition.

One vehicle was reportedly traveling southbound in northbound lanes of Hoover, striking another vehicle, then a third.

One of the drivers was detained by police. The crash was under investigation.