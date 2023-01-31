Watch CBS News
Local

1 dead, 1 detained in multi-vehicle Koreatown crash

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Westlake
1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Westlake 00:19

One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision in the Westlake/Koreatown area early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 1:46 a.m. at the intersection of Hoover Street and Olympic Blvd.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in one of the vehicles and a driver of one of the vehicles were hospitalized in unknown condition.

One vehicle was reportedly traveling southbound in northbound lanes of Hoover, striking another vehicle, then a third.

One of the drivers was detained by police. The crash was under investigation.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.