1 dead, 1 detained in multi-vehicle Koreatown crash
One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle collision in the Westlake/Koreatown area early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred at 1:46 a.m. at the intersection of Hoover Street and Olympic Blvd.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in one of the vehicles and a driver of one of the vehicles were hospitalized in unknown condition.
One vehicle was reportedly traveling southbound in northbound lanes of Hoover, striking another vehicle, then a third.
One of the drivers was detained by police. The crash was under investigation.
