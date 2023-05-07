1 dead after grisly collision on I-5 in Griffith Park

One dead after two-car collision on I-5 in Griffith Park

One person was killed Saturday during a two-car crash on northbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway in Griffith Park.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 8:50 p.m. just south of Colorado Boulevard.

Officers said that one person, a man believed to be in his 40s, was determined dead at the scene.

As they investigated the incident, CHP said that three lanes would be closed until further notice.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

With Sky-CAL overhead, traffic could be seen stretching back for miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.