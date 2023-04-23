1 dead after fire breaks out at apartment in San Gabriel

A person was killed in a fire that broke out at a two-story apartment building in San Gabriel late Friday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were dispatched to the building, located in the 7900 block of Nannestad Street, at around 11:40 p.m.

The fire was reported to be extinguished at around 12:15 p.m.

While assessing the scene, firefighters located the body of the deceased victim in the unit on the second floor of the building.

Their identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No further information was provided.