1 dead after car drives off side of road in Sand Canyon area

One person is dead after driving over the side of a road in the San Canyon area on Sunday.

It happened at around 1 p.m. near Little Tujunga Canyon Road and the Santa Clara Truck Trail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies with the department's Special Enforcement Bureau arrived to the scene and found one person dead. They did not provide information on the nature of the person's death.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Because of the location of the car, which had continued hundreds of feet down the steep cliff, a hoist operation was conducted as deputies retrieved the victim's body.

No further information was provided.