1 dead, 4 injured after vehicle crashes into security stand at Beverly Grove parking lot

Emergency crews and police are responding to a vehicle crash into a security stand in a Beverly Grove Trader Joe's parking lot, leaving one person dead and four others with critical injuries.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision occurred around 1:21 p.m. at 7900 W. Third Street in Los Angeles. One person was declared dead at the scene.

Aerial footage taken around 2 p.m. showed a white Tesla crashed into a pop-up parking lot stand.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, and it is not known if the driver was arrested.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.