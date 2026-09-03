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1 dead, 4 injured after vehicle crashes into security stand at Beverly Grove parking lot

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Emergency crews and police are responding to a vehicle crash into a security stand in a Beverly Grove Trader Joe's parking lot, leaving one person dead and four others with critical injuries.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision occurred around 1:21 p.m. at 7900 W. Third Street in Los Angeles. One person was declared dead at the scene.

Aerial footage taken around 2 p.m. showed a white Tesla crashed into a pop-up parking lot stand.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, and it is not known if the driver was arrested. 

No further information is available at this time. 

This is a developing story.

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A vehicle crashes into a security stand in the Beverly Grove parking lot.  CBS LA

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