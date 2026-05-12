1 dead, 2 critically injured in South Los Angeles crash involving 6 vehicles

One person was killed and two people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at around 2 p.m. near Vermont Street and Colden Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident as it happened in an unincorporated part of Los Angeles County.

Circumstances leading up to what caused the crash remain under investigation, but police said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. At least six cars were involved in the crash, police said.

The wreckage on Vermont St. and Colden Ave. in South Los Angeles on May 12, 2026. CBS LA

Social media video of the aftermath showed several cars with significant damage, including one that appeared to have been cut in half. One black SUV had overturned onto its roof and was stopped on a center divider on Vermont Avenue. Debris was scattered across the intersection as authorities surveyed the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.