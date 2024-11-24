Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting in Long Beach

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

One person was killed and another was wounded in an early morning shooting in Long Beach on Sunday. 

It happened a little before 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of E. Ocean Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were first called to the area for reports of "unknown trouble," the statement said. 

They arrived and found the first victim, unidentified so far, with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by paramedics. 

"During their investigation, officers located a second male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body nearby," police said. The victim, since identified as 51-year-old homeless man Frank Suggs Jr., was declared dead at the scene. 

Investigators did not provide information on a motive or possible suspect involved in the incident. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact LBPD detectives at (562) 570-7244.

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

