1 dead, 1 injured after police pursuit ends with crash in Anaheim

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a police pursuit ended with the suspect slamming into a light pole in Anaheim early Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 12:15 a.m. as Anaheim Police Department officers were chasing a Ford Ranger along the 91 Freeway, according to a statement from the police.

At some point, the suspect turned off the freeway into the 1200 block of State College Road, at which point they slammed into a light pole.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, police said. A passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet been identified.

It's unclear what exactly caused the driver to lose control and crash.

Officers say that the chase started when they attempted to pull the driver over but they failed to stop.

No further information was provided.