1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-15 in Lake Elsinore

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a two-car crash on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Monday.

The crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. on southbound lanes near Highway 74, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived and were told by a tow truck river that his vehicle was rear-ended by a white Chevrolet Cruze sedan, the CHP statement said.

One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, officers said.

Neither of the victims has yet been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.