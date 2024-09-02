Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured after crash on I-15 in Lake Elsinore

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a two-car crash on the 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore on Monday. 

The crash happened a little after 3:15 a.m. on southbound lanes near Highway 74, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers arrived and were told by a tow truck river that his vehicle was rear-ended by a white Chevrolet Cruze sedan, the CHP statement said.  

One of the passengers of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, officers said. 

Neither of the victims has yet been identified. 

No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

