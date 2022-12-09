Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after violent crash in West LA

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash in West LA
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following crash in West LA 00:37

At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles. 

The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle. 

Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident. 

Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition. 

First published on December 8, 2022 / 11:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.