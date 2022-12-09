1 dead, 1 hospitalized after violent crash in West LA
At least one person died after a car collided with a motorcycle in West Los Angeles.
The crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Bundy Drive. The violent crash mangled the motorcycle.
Police closed off the intersection as they investigated the incident.
Paramedics took at least one more person to the hospital in an unknown condition.
