Alleged assault, pursuit suspect arrested in Arcadia

Alleged assault, pursuit suspect arrested in Arcadiaget the free app
Whittier Police began pursuit of an alleged assault and stolen vehicle suspect in Whittier on Thursday.
The pursuit began at around 3:15 p.m. on northbound 605 Freeway near El Monte and Echo Park.
The vehicle in question was said to be a blue Honda Pilot.
The reported assault was allegedly made against a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy.
At around 3:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers took over the pursuit.
The assault suspect involved in pursuit with Whittier Police and California Highway Patrol officers Thursday exited the 210 Freeway in Arcadia, fleeing through surface streets before bailing from the vehicle on foot in the area of an apartment complex.
Officers who pursued the suspect on foot quickly apprehended him at around 3:50 p.m. on Sierra Madre and Colorado Boulevards in Arcadia. The detained the suspect until sheriff's deputies, who had the original want, arrived on scene to handle the situation further.