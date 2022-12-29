Watch CBS News

Suspect pulls over, surrenders to police in Palos Verdes

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police box in suspect to end pursuit
Police box in suspect to end pursuit

A weird pursuit that started near El Sereno finally ended in Palos Verdes. 

The suspect, originally wanted for a traffic violation, pulled over to the side of the road and began to talk to an officer through an open window on Hawthorne Boulevard. 

The California Highway Patrol used this brief pause in the pursuit to surround the driver and bring the chase to an end. 

While the suspect tried to reverse out of the blockade, he eventually surrendered shortly after his escape attempt. 

The pursuit had a few unconventional events where the suspect appeared to slow down as officers tried to get in front of him and block him. 

However, the officers' attempts to promptly end the pursuit failed as the suspect drove around the one-car blockades while appearing to shout at police through his driver-side window.

It is still unclear what spurred the suspect to continue this approximately 45-minute pursuit.

 

Suspect exits freeway near the Lawndale area

The suspect exited the 405 Freeway and onto the streets of Lawndale. 

Suspect exits freeway onto surface streets in Inglewood
Pursuit began on the westbound I-10 Freeway

The California Highway Patrol began on the westbound I-10 Freeway near Eastern Avenue in El Sereno.

CHP in pursuit of suspect in Harbor Gateway area
