Suspect pulls over, surrenders to police in Palos Verdes
A weird pursuit that started near El Sereno finally ended in Palos Verdes.
The suspect, originally wanted for a traffic violation, pulled over to the side of the road and began to talk to an officer through an open window on Hawthorne Boulevard.
The California Highway Patrol used this brief pause in the pursuit to surround the driver and bring the chase to an end.
While the suspect tried to reverse out of the blockade, he eventually surrendered shortly after his escape attempt.
The pursuit had a few unconventional events where the suspect appeared to slow down as officers tried to get in front of him and block him.
However, the officers' attempts to promptly end the pursuit failed as the suspect drove around the one-car blockades while appearing to shout at police through his driver-side window.
It is still unclear what spurred the suspect to continue this approximately 45-minute pursuit.
Suspect pulls over, talks to officer and gets arrested
The driver, who was originally wanted for a traffic violation, pulled over to the side of the road in Palos Verdes.
He began to talk to an officer through an open window before other units surrounded him.
The driver tried to reverse and escape, however, seeing he was surrounded the suspect eventually gave up to police.
CHP tries to surround suspect on Hawthorne Boulevard
Police tried to block the suspect on Hawthorne Boulevard between Lawndale and Torrance.
While the suspect appeared to slow down, he drove around the one patrol car that tried to block him in.
Suspect exits freeway near the Lawndale area
The suspect exited the 405 Freeway and onto the streets of Lawndale.
Pursuit began on the westbound I-10 Freeway
The California Highway Patrol began on the westbound I-10 Freeway near Eastern Avenue in El Sereno.