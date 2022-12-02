Watch CBS News

Police tackle, arrest pursuit suspect after he tries to carjack three people

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Pursuit suspect attempts to carjack multiple cars before getting tackled by officers
Police were in pursuit of a man possibly armed with a gun driving 140 mph on CA-60.

The Los Angeles Police Department began the pursuit in downtown L.A. after seeing the suspect with a gun get into a car and drive away. 

The California Highway Patrol took it over after the suspect got onto the I-10 Freeway. The driver entered the CA-60 Freeway going at speeds of about 140 mph.

He continued going blazing fast speeds despite being in a construction zone and officers dropping back. The suspect exited the freeway once he got to Ontario and pulled over.

With no police around him at the time, he got out of the car and tried to carjack a passerby. 

Luckily, the driver locked the car's doors and drove away. The suspect tried to carjack two more people before police caught up with him and tackled him to the ground. 

 

Suspect bails out of car and tries to carjack people

The suspect bailed out of his car after exiting CA-60 Freeway. 

He ran through streets in Ontario and tried to carjack three people before officers caught up to him. Police jumped out of the vehicle before tackling the suspect to the ground.

CHP backs off pursuit while suspect goes through construction zone

Police backed off a little bit as the driver went through a construction zone.

Suspect weaving in and out of traffic while speeding

The pursuit suspect was seen weaving in and out of traffic while speeding up the CA-60 Freeway.

