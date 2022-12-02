Police tackle, arrest pursuit suspect after he tries to carjack three people

Police tackle, arrest pursuit suspect after he tries to carjack three peopleget the free app
Police were in pursuit of a man possibly armed with a gun driving 140 mph on CA-60.
The Los Angeles Police Department began the pursuit in downtown L.A. after seeing the suspect with a gun get into a car and drive away.
The California Highway Patrol took it over after the suspect got onto the I-10 Freeway. The driver entered the CA-60 Freeway going at speeds of about 140 mph.
He continued going blazing fast speeds despite being in a construction zone and officers dropping back. The suspect exited the freeway once he got to Ontario and pulled over.
With no police around him at the time, he got out of the car and tried to carjack a passerby.
Luckily, the driver locked the car's doors and drove away. The suspect tried to carjack two more people before police caught up with him and tackled him to the ground.
