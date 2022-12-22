Armed pursuit suspect arrested in Montebello

Armed pursuit suspect arrested in Montebelloget the free app
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested an armed suspect following an odd in East Los Angeles.
According to deputies, the pursuit was prompted by a possible assault with a deadly weapon in which the suspect is said to have used a knife.
The victim who called 911 on the suspect is unharmed, and told authorities that the suspect pointed a knife in their direction, but no physical assault occurred.
Despite initial reports that the suspect was also armed with a firearm, deputies made it clear that they did not believe he had a gun inside of the vehicle.
During the course of the pursuit, the suspect continued to stop and go, only traveling forward several hundred feet at a time before coming to another stop.
At times the suspect was seen exiting their vehicle and shouting at deputies.
According to LASD, the suspect ran over at least two spike strips during the course of the pursuit.
The suspect was taken into custody at around 10:45 p.m., when a group of deputies converged on the vehicle behind a shield and yanked him from the car.
Deputies move in on suspect behind shield
Suspect stopped outside 7-Eleven
After briefly stopping under the 60 Freeway overpass, the suspect again drove forward about 100 feet, coming to a stop near a 7-Eleven convenience store with dozens of deputies following closely behind.
The suspect can be seen through the driver's side window, where they appear to be shouting while on the phone.
Suspect stops under 60 Freeway overpass
With what appeared to be very little control of their vehicle due to several flat tires, the suspect came to a stop under the 60 Freeway overpass at Wilcox Avenue.
Nearly a dozen vehicles could be seen behind the vehicle, with several separate vehicles attempted to block the suspect's forward progress.
Deputies possibly fire pepper ball at suspect
As the suspect continued to yell at deputies, it appeared that they shot a pepper ball at him, which prompted him to quickly get back into his vehicle.
Suspect exits car, shouts at deputies
The suspect exited their vehicle, where they appeared to be yelling at pursuing deputies and pointing their cellphone at them.
Suspect runs over another spike strip
Just after running over a spike strip laid under their tires by a deputy, the suspect fled from the area where they again ran over a spike strip that had been laid in place by deputies.
Pursuit begins again after deputies lay spike strip under vehicle
As deputies approached the suspect behind the shield, one laid a successful spike strip under the car's rear tires, which they report to be successful.
Deputies approach suspect's vehicle behind shield
As the deputies attempted to approach the suspect's vehicle behind a shield, the suspect again drove away, stopping a couple hundred yards away from where the interaction occurred.
Suspect again drives about 20 feet away from deputies
Victim reports that suspect pointed knife at them
Suspect drives away from deputies
