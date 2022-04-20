Watch CBS News

LAPD in pursuit of an suspected stolen vehicle

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Officers are in pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle currently driving through Tarzana. 

The Los Angeles Police Department began the pursuit near Van Nuys before the suspect entered the northbound 101 freeway. 

 

LAPD closes down section of Mulholland Drive

The LAPD has closed down a section of Mulholland Drive as they enter a standoff with the suspect.

Suspect crashes into embankment in Mulholland Drive

Pursuit ends in crash on Mulholland Drive 00:10

After the driver clipped a railing near Coldwater Canyon, the suspect crashed into the brush off of Mullholland Drive.

Driver crashes into guardrail

The pursuit suspect crashed into the guardrail while evading police on Mullholland Drive.

Driver goes onto Mulholland Drive

Suspect drives on wrong side of road during pursuit 00:29

The driver could be seen driving recklessly, sometimes driving on the wrong side of the road near Beverly Glen.

Suspect drives on wrong side of road

The "unreported" stolen vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road in Sherman Oaks.

Driver exits the 101 freeway into Sherman Oaks

LAPD in pursuit of stolen vehicle in Winnekta 04:21

The river is back on surface streets in Sherman Oaks.

