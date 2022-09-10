As Fairview Fire burns towards Temecula, firefighters hope tropical storm brings rain

As the Fairview Fire continues to burn, firefighters are stuck at a standstill due to Tropical Storm Kay.

The storm has already brought fast wind gusts to the area of the fire, eliminating aerial attacks and increasing the chances of the fire spreading.

But the hope is that the storm eventually brings a good amount of rain that can help firefighters get a hold on the fire or even knock it out.

But in the meantime, firefighters are still struggling to surround the fire and stop it, as its torturous trek now moves towards Temecula.

CBSLA

The Fairview Fire sparked Monday afternoon, killing two people as they tried to escape. Evacuation orders have been issued for much of the surrounding area.

The fire was the state's largest fire of the year, burning more than 27,000 acres.

"We had a lot of very forceful winds with 35 miles an hour gusts this morning that was pushing the fire towards the west so that did create some expansion of the fire," Rob Roseen of Riverside County Fire Department told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine.

Additionally authorities are worried that the storm's downpour could create dangerous debris flows for the burned scar area.

While firefighters approach with caution as the storm makes its way through the Southland, one resident is hoping that her home of 17 years near Red Mountain Road is still standing by the time the storm and fire passes through.

"I need to find out if my house is still up there," Jackie Nouwles told Ezzeddine. "God is watching over this mountain and keeping us all safe."