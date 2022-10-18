Police chase stolen vehicle suspect into parking structure in University Park following pursuit

Police chase stolen vehicle suspect into parking structure in University Park following pursuitget the free app
Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in South Los Angeles late Monday.
The chase started at around 6:30 p.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers engaged with a stolen vehicle suspect.
It was unclear exactly what prompted the pursuit to begin, but the suspect, allegedly with another person inside of the stolen blue Honda Civic, led police through Downtown LA, Westlake and the Pico-Union area.
At times, the suspect was seen driving on opposite sides of the road, including when they drove up an off-ramp of I-10 Freeway before exiting after driving several hundred feet on the wrong side of the busy road.
At around 6:50 p.m., the suspect entered a parking structure located in University Park, just off the side of the I-10.
While police surrounded the building, it was not clear if they had come in contact with the suspect.
