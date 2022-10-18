Watch CBS News

Police chase stolen vehicle suspect into parking structure in University Park following pursuit

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in South Los Angeles late Monday. 

The chase started at around 6:30 p.m. when Los Angeles Police Department officers engaged with a stolen vehicle suspect. 

It was unclear exactly what prompted the pursuit to begin, but the suspect, allegedly with another person inside of the stolen blue Honda Civic, led police through Downtown LA, Westlake and the Pico-Union area. 

At times, the suspect was seen driving on opposite sides of the road, including when they drove up an off-ramp of I-10 Freeway before exiting after driving several hundred feet on the wrong side of the busy road. 

At around 6:50 p.m., the suspect entered a parking structure located in University Park, just off the side of the I-10. 

While police surrounded the building, it was not clear if they had come in contact with the suspect. 

 

Suspect enters parking garage in University Park

Suspect disappears inside of parking structure near USC 00:47

Driver heads up wrong side of I-10 Freeway

Suspect drives on the wrong way of I-10 Freeway 00:58

Suspect teases driving on I-10

LAPD in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near Pico-Union 01:17

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

